President Ruto Appoints 9 Members To IEBC Selection Panel

President William Ruto on Monday appointed nine members to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel.

In a gazette notice, the Head of State named Kiome Lindah Gakii, Prof. Oloo Adams, James Evans Misati, Nicodemus Kipchirchir Bore, Amb. Koki Muli Grignon, Carolene Kituku, Tanui Andrew Kipkoech, Nelson Makanda, and Fatuma Saman as members of the panel tasked with recruiting nominees for the positions of Chairperson and commissioners of IEBC.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7A of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, as read with paragraph 1 (2) of the First Schedule to the Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint (the appointees) to be Members of the Selection Panel for the Recruitment of nominees for appointment as the Chairperson and Members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” read the gazette notice in part.

The President at the same time revoked the appointments of members of the IEBC selection who were earlier appointed in 2023.

The new appointments come days after the High Court in Kiambu lifted the orders that were barring the formation of the new IEBC selection panel.

The Kiambu High Court dismissed a petition challenging the constitution of the panel on the grounds that the petitioner, Bonface Njogu, had failed to prove that people with disabilities had been excluded.

The court also dismissed a petition challenging Azimio’s nomination process, saying the claim that the coalition had failed to conduct a competitive and open recruitment process could not be substantiated.

President Ruto has in recent days been pressured to urgently establish the IEBC selection panel.

