President Ruto Appoints Committee To Oversee Compensation Of Protest Victims

President William Ruto has formed a panel of 18 experts to facilitate compensation of victims of demonstrations since 2017.

In a gazette notice on Tuesday, August 26, President Ruto named Makau Mutua as the chairperson and principal coordinator of the panel, while LSK President Faith Odhiambo will be the Vice-Chairperson.

Other members of the panel include: Kennedy N. Ogeto, Irungu Houghton, John Olukuru, Rev. Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Linda Musumba, Duncan Ojwang’, Naini Lankas, Francis Muraya, Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, Fatuma Kinsi Abass, and Raphael Anampiu.

Richard Barno will serve as the Technical Lead, assisted by Co-Technical Lead Duncan Okelo Ndeda. The committee will also have two Joint Secretaries, Jerusah Mwaathime and Raphael Ng’etich.

The panel’s term will run for a period of 120 days from the date of gazettement, with the possibility of extension as may be determined.

The panel has been tasked to design and establish an operational framework to verify, categorise, and compensate eligible victims.

It will also engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and fairness in the compensation process and authenticate data on eligible victims.

The panel will also authenticate data on victims from authoritative sources such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), the National Police Service, the Ministry of Health, and civil society organizations.

The panel’s secretariat will be housed at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ground Floor, where coordination and administrative support will be based.

President Ruto, on August 8, announced the establishment of a special framework to provide compensation to victims of demonstrations and protests since 2017.

The Head of State noted that the compensation will also cover police officers and other security personnel affected during the protests.