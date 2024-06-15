Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Appoints Ex-Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong To Gov’t Job

By

Published

GPstUKVXQAAR0NE

President William Ruto has appointed former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamong as the chairperson of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council.

In a gazette notice dated June 14, 2024, Ruto noted that Ojamong will serve in the position for four years.

“It is notified for general information of the public that pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 4651 of 2016, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, have appointed Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong to be the Chairperson of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 14th June 2024,” the notice read.

Ojaamong will coordinate NEPAD projects across the Ministries, Counties, Departments, Agencies, Development Partners and other stakeholders.

At the same time, Ruto appointed Bernadette Nganga to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, for a period of three years, with effect from the 14th June 2024.

She will replace Sande Ayolo whose appointment was revoked by President Ruto.

Similarly, Ruto appointed Albert Cege as the Chairperson of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council, where he will serve for three years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Albert Cege to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council, for a period of three years, with effect from the 14th of June, 2024,” Ruto said in a notice.

Further, the Head of State appointed Patricia Ithau as the Chairperson of the Kenya Millenium Development Fund Board where she will serve for a period of three years.

Also appointed was Professor Ratemo Waya Michieka as the Chancellor of Tharaka Nithi Univeristy.

Professor Michieka will serve in the role for five years.

Also Read: Isaac Rutto Appointed As JSC Vice Chairperson

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020