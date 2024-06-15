President Ruto Appoints Ex-Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong To Gov’t Job

President William Ruto has appointed former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamong as the chairperson of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council.

In a gazette notice dated June 14, 2024, Ruto noted that Ojamong will serve in the position for four years.

“It is notified for general information of the public that pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 4651 of 2016, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, have appointed Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong to be the Chairperson of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 14th June 2024,” the notice read.

Ojaamong will coordinate NEPAD projects across the Ministries, Counties, Departments, Agencies, Development Partners and other stakeholders.

At the same time, Ruto appointed Bernadette Nganga to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, for a period of three years, with effect from the 14th June 2024.

She will replace Sande Ayolo whose appointment was revoked by President Ruto.

Similarly, Ruto appointed Albert Cege as the Chairperson of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council, where he will serve for three years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Albert Cege to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council, for a period of three years, with effect from the 14th of June, 2024,” Ruto said in a notice.

Further, the Head of State appointed Patricia Ithau as the Chairperson of the Kenya Millenium Development Fund Board where she will serve for a period of three years.

Also appointed was Professor Ratemo Waya Michieka as the Chancellor of Tharaka Nithi Univeristy.

Professor Michieka will serve in the role for five years.

