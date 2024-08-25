President Ruto Appoints Ex-Governor To Head KEMSA Board

President William Ruto has appointed former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai to be chairperson of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board.

In a gazette notice, dated Friday August 23, Tunai will serve in the position for a period of three years.

Tunai will replace Irungu Nyakera whose appointment was revoked by President Ruto.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Samuel Tunai as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 23rd August, 2024. The appointment of Irungu Nyakera is revoked,” the notice stated.

President Ruto also appointed former Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney to be the Chairperson of the National Lottery Board.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the National Lottery Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Farida Karoney to be a Chairperson of the National Lottery Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 23rd August, 2024,” the notice added.

Further, the Head of State appointed Irungu Nyakera to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, for a period of three years.

Also Read: President Ruto Appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo, Dennis Itumbi To Senior Gov’t Positions