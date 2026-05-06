President Ruto Appoints Justice Warsame as Supreme Court Judge

President William Ruto has appointed Justice Mohamed Warsame to be a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The Head of State appointed Justice Warsame to the role in a gazette notice dated Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame to be Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” read the gazette.

Justice Warsame will now fill the vacancy left in the apex court by the late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, who passed away in December 2025.

This comes days after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) nominated Justice Warsame to be appointed as a Supreme Court judge.

In a statement on April 29, Chief Justice Martha Koome noted that Justice Warsame demonstrated the qualities that the Constitution demands of a Judge of the Supreme Court.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that the Judicial Service Commission has nominated Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya. The nomination is being transmitted to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for formal appointment in accordance with Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” said Koome.

Justice Warsame was among the six judges who applied for the position, where only five of them were shortlisted.

The other four candidates included: Justices Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Anne Waceke Kiratu Makori, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa, and Francis Kipruto Tuiyott.

Justice Warsame holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Before the latest appointment, Justice Warsame has been serving at the Court of Appeal since 2012. Previously, he was a High Court Judge in the Commercial Division and Criminal Division and was also in charge of the Judicial Review Division of the High Court.