President Ruto Appoints Makau Mutua As Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs

President William Ruto has appointed Professor Makau Mutua as the Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President.

The Head of State announced Mutua’s appointment via a statement on social media on Wednesday, April 30.

President Ruto noted that Mutua brings on board vast experience in the constitutional knowledge needed in his government.

He also congratulated Mutua on the appointment and welcomed him to join a team of public servants tasked with driving the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“I have appointed Prof Makau Mutua as the Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President. Prof Mutua brings a wealth of experience in legal, constitutional and human rights matters.

“Congratulations, Prof Mutua. I welcome you to join a dynamic team of public servants in the implementation of our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” Ruto stated.

Mutua is an experienced academic and legal expert who is an ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He currently serves as a SUNY Distinguished Professor and the Margaret W. Wong Professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law.

Prof Mutua schooled at the University of Nairobi, the University of Dar-es-Salaam and at Harvard Law School, where he received his doctorate in law in 1987.

The Raila close ally has also authored several influential books, including Kenya’s Quest for Democracy: Taming Leviathan (2008), Human Rights NGOs in East Africa: Political and Normative Tensions (2008), and Human Rights: A Political and Cultural Critique (2002).

Mutua joins the long list of Raila allies who have landed jobs in the Ruto administration.

