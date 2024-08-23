President Ruto Appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo, Dennis Itumbi To Senior Gov’t Positions

President William Ruto has appointed former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance & Delivery Management.

In a statement on Friday August 23, State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said the appointment was made with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC)

“To support the Executive Office of the President in delivering its mandate, His Excellency the President has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Mr. Eliud Owalo, EGH as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance & Delivery Management,” read the statement in part.

Koskei noted that Owalo will be responsible for effective and efficient implementation, monitoring and evaluation of priority projects and initiatives of the 5th administration in line with the BETA Plan in the new role.

The former ICT CS will also be tasked with overseeing the performance of Government Ministries, Departments & Agencies in service delivery.

At the same time, President Ruto appointed former Public Service CS Moses Kuria as a Senior Advisor in his Council of Economic Advisors.

“To Bolster implementation of the BETA Plan by the Broad-Based Government, the Head of State and Government has caused the appointment of Hon. Moses Kiarie Kuria, HSC as a Senior Advisor in his Council of Economic Advisors,” Koskei added.

President Ruto further appointed Dennis Itumbi to be the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.

“This appointment will go into fostering this administration’s zeal of innovation and growth towards a robust yet novel sector in the economic sphere,” the State House Chief of Staff added.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Speaks On Impeachment Plot Against DP Gachagua