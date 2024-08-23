Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo, Dennis Itumbi To Senior Gov’t Positions

By

Published

GRKnWRZW0AAttFY

President William Ruto at State House

President William Ruto has appointed former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance & Delivery Management.

In a statement on Friday August 23, State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said the appointment was made with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC)

To support the Executive Office of the President in delivering its mandate, His Excellency the President has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Mr. Eliud Owalo, EGH as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance & Delivery Management,” read the statement in part.

Koskei noted that Owalo will be responsible for effective and efficient implementation, monitoring and evaluation of priority projects and initiatives of the 5th administration in line with the BETA Plan in the new role.

The former ICT CS will also be tasked with overseeing the performance of Government Ministries, Departments & Agencies in service delivery.

At the same time, President Ruto appointed former Public Service CS Moses Kuria as a Senior Advisor in his Council of Economic Advisors.

20221102 224454

Former Public Service Cs Moses Kuria

“To Bolster implementation of the BETA Plan by the Broad-Based Government, the Head of State and Government has caused the appointment of Hon. Moses Kiarie Kuria, HSC as a Senior Advisor in his Council of Economic Advisors,” Koskei added.

President Ruto further appointed Dennis Itumbi to be the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.

This appointment will go into fostering this administration’s zeal of innovation and growth towards a robust yet novel sector in the economic sphere,” the State House Chief of Staff added.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Speaks On Impeachment Plot Against DP Gachagua

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020