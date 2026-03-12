Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

President Ruto Appoints New National Land Commission Chair & 6 commissioners

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has appointed Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy as the Chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC). 

In a gazette notice dated March 11, the Head of State said Alawy will serve in the position for a period of six years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 250 (2) (c) of the Constitution as read with section 7 (2) of the National Land Commission Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Abdillahi Saggaf Alwy (Dr.) to be the Chairperson of the National Land Commission, for a term of six (6) years,” the notice read.

The Head of State also appointed six commissioners who will serve alongside the chairperson in managing the affairs of the constitutional body.

The six include: Susan Kihika Oyatsi, Daniel Muriithi Muriungi, Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot, Julie Owano Oseko, Mohamed Abdi Haji Mohamed, and Mary Jane Senteu.

The six new commissioners will also serve in the NLC for a period of six years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 250 (2) (c) of the Constitution as read with section 7 (2) of the National Land Commission and Paragraph 8 of the First Schedule to the Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Susan Kihika Oyatsi, Daniel Murithi Muiruri, Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot, Julie Ouma Oseko, (Dr) Mohamed Abdi Haji Mohamed, and Mary Jiane Sentei to be Members of the National Land Commission for a term of six (6) years,” the notice added.

The appointment comes after the nominees were vetted and approved by the National Assembly, as required by the Kenyan constitution.

The National Land Commission (NLC) is primarily responsible for managing public land on behalf of both the national and county governments and ensuring that land in Kenya is administered in a fair, transparent, and sustainable manner.

