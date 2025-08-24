President Ruto Appoints New National Police Service Commission Chairperson

President William Ruto has made new appointments to the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

In a gazette notice dated Friday, August 2022, Ruto appointed Amani Yuda Komora as the new chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Komora will be at the helm of the National Police Service Commission for a period of 6 years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 246 (2) (a) of the Constitution as read with section 6 (8) of the National Police Service Commission Act, 2011, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Amani Yuda Komora to be the Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission, for a term of six (6) years,” the notice read.

The Head of State also appointed Angeline Yiamiton Siparo as a Member of the Commission, also for a six-year term.

The appointments follow approval by the National Assembly on August 14, 2025, confirming that both met all constitutional and legal requirements after their nomination on August 4, 2025.

Komora is the immediate former Vice-Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, where he has served since 2019.

He holds a PhD in Human Resource Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

On the other hand, Siparo previously served as Chairperson of the National AIDS Control Council. Her career spanned work in the Ministry of Health, UNAIDS, and various health-focused international organizations.

The two will join existing NPSC members Edwin Cheluget, Peris Muthoni Kimani, Benjamin Juma Imai, and Prof. Collette A. Suda to oversee the mandate of the Commission.

Also Read: Ruto’s Message to Harambee Stars After Exiting CHAN Tournament