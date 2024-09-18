President Ruto Appoints New SHA Chairperson

President William Ruto has appointed Dr Abdi Mohammed to head the Board of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a gazette notice on Tuesday, September 18, Ruto said Mohammed will serve in the position for three years.

“In exercise of the powers were conferred by section 7 (1) (a) of the Social Health Insurance Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint- Mohammed Abdi Mohammed (Dr.) to be the Chairperson of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 17th September, 2024,” read part of the notice.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Mohammed served as an Independent Director of SHA since January 2024. He is also a trustee of the Takaful Umbrella Fund, the first Sharia-compliant pension and provident fund in East and Central Africa.

Mohamed was also a council member of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council among many other roles.

He holds a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery: MBChB, Medicine from the University of Nairobi (2003-2008).

Mohammed will be the successor to Timothy Olweny, who has been in the role for ten months since his appointment in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Olweny has been appointed by Health CS Deborah Barasa as the Chairman of the Board of the National Cancer Institute for a period of three (3) years with effect from 17 September 2024.

The Social Health Authority was established following the enactment of the Social Health Insurance Act 2023, which was assented to by President William Ruto on 19 October 2023.

The SHA replaced the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), with all the NHIF’s enhanced benefit schemes and packages being transferred to the new authority.

