President Ruto Appoints Raila’s Nephew As His Advisor

President William Ruto has appointed Jaoko Oburu Odinga, son of Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and nephew of ODM leader Raila Odinga, as the Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods.

Jaoko announced the government appointment via his X account on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

He also expressed his gratitude to President Ruto for the appointment. Jaoko is set to hold the position for a period of three years, adding to President Ruto’s growing number of advisers

“I wish to take this opportunity to give special thanks to H.E. President William Samoei Ruto for granting me an opportunity to serve Kenyans by appointing me to serve in the capacity of Special Advisor, Economic Empowerment, and Sustainable Livelihoods. Thank you, Your Excellency,” read part of the statement.

Jaoko also extended appreciation to Raila, acknowledging his role in fostering unity and collaboration.

“Thanks also, go to the Right Honourable Prime Minister, Hon. Raila Odinga, for showing his faith in me and for creating a conducive environment for Kenyans from all walks of life to work together for our beloved country, Kenya, in nation building,” Jaoko added.

In the run-up to the 2022 General Election, Jaoko shelved his ambitions to contest for the Langata parliamentary seat to focus on his father’s and uncle’s campaigns.

In 2024, he founded Friends of Baba (FOBA), an international lobby group advocating for Raila’s bid to become the African Union Commission chairperson.

Jaoko who is the eldest son of Oburu Oginga holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance from St. Mary’s University in Canada.

