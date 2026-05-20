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President Ruto Awarded Order of Dostyk in Kazakhstan

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto has been feted with the highest state honours in Kazakhstan, the Order of Dostyk.

The Head of State was given the prestigious award on Wednesday, May 20, by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

In a statement after receiving the award, President Ruto said it symbolised the growing friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan.

“Deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to receive the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), First Degree, one of the highest distinctions by the Government of Kazakhstan.

“This award is a testament to the enduring friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan. It reflects our shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and cultural enrichment across continents,” he stated.

The Order of Dostyk is part of Kazakhstan’s most prestigious national honours. It is issued in two classes, First Degree and Second Degree, with the First Degree being the highest level.

The award is reserved for presidents, prime ministers, senior diplomats, and global leaders who have made exceptional contributions.

This comes after President Ruto flew to Kazakhstan for a two-day state visit. The President arrived in Astana on Tuesday and was received by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev.

Ruto noted that the visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic cooperation between Kenya and the Central Asian nation.

“Kenya and Kazakhstan have been planting seeds of friendship for over a decade through a series of deliberate engagements. It is time to take these cordial relations to the next level.

“Our trade ties are already blossoming in tea, flowers, fertiliser, and logistics, with a growing direct connection between Nairobi and Astana, as well as other countries in Central Asia,” he stated.

Before flying to Astana, President Ruto attended the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan.

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