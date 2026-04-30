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President Ruto Awards Sabastian Sawe Ksh 8M After Breaking World Marathon Record

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto has awarded Sabastian Sawe a whopping Ksh8 million for breaking the world record at the London Marathon.

Sawe received the money during a special reception held at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, April 30, in his honour.

The Kenyan marathoner Sawe was awarded a Ksh 5 million cheque, a pledge from the President for anyone who breaks the world record, and a Ksh.3 million cheque for winning gold at the London Marathon.

Sawe also received custom vehicle plates engraved with his official record time with President Ruto, promising to buy him a car of his choice.

“He is wondering what he will do with the number plates. He has told me that his car already has plates, so Sebastian, I will find a car for you,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State praised Sawe for his historical achievement, saying it was not merely a sporting triumph but a defining chapter in the story of human endurance.

President Ruto noted that future generations will look back on that day as the moment a man broke through a barrier long thought insurmountable, and the name forever attached to it will be Sabastian Sawe.

“We are here to celebrate a historic achievement of what a human being can achieve. Congratulations to you and your teammates. I am sure they pushed you. Your return to London and setting a new record confirms one enduring truth: you were destined for greatness,” said Ruto.

Sawe stunned the whole world by becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours during the London Marathon on Sunday, April 26, with an official time of 01:59:30.

He smashed the marathon world record of 2:00:35, which was set by the late Kelvin Kiptum at the Chicago Marathon in 2023.

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