News

President Ruto Bans State Officers From participating In Harambees

President William Ruto has announced that state officers would be barred from participating in Harambees.

Speaking on Friday At State House Nairobi, directed Attorney General Justin Muturi to submit legislation and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contributions for public, charitable, and philanthropic purposes.

“No state officer and public servant shall participate in public contributions or Harambees henceforth. The Attorney General is hereby directed to prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contributions for public, charitable, and philanthropic purposes,” Ruto stated.

The ban comes after Kenyans raised concerns over the conduct of some government officials at Harambees.

Several State officials have been seen flaunting cash during charitable events which has caused uproar from members of the public.

At the same time, the President announced a raft of austerity measures to cut heavy costs in government expenditure.

He dissolved 47 state corporations with overlapping and duplicative functions saying they will be integrated into the respective line ministries.

President Ruto said the staff currently employed by the affected corporations will be transferred to ministries and other state agencies.

The Head of State suspended the decision to fill the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries and announced that the number of advisors in government shall be reduced by 50 percent within the public service, with immediate effect.

Further, he said the budget lines providing for the operations of the offices of the First Lady, the spouses of the Deputy President, and the Prime Cabinet Secretary shall be removed.

Also Read: President Ruto Announces New Austerity Measures Following Gen Z Protests

