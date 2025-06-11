President Ruto Breaks Silence On Albert Ojwang’s Death

President William Ruto has finally broken his silence on the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 11, Ruto said he received the news of the death of Ojwang with utter shock and deep dismay.

Ruto condemned Ojwang’s death, saying the incident was heartbreaking and unacceptable.

“Like most Kenyans, and especially as a parent, I received the news of the death of Albert Ojwang while in police custody with utter shock and deep dismay. I take this moment to extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Meshack Ojwang and his family for the cruel loss of their beloved son.

“This tragic occurrence, at the hands of the police, is heartbreaking and unacceptable. I strongly condemn the actions and omissions, including any negligence or outright criminality, that may have contributed to his untimely death,” said Ruto.

The Head of State called on the police to protect those in custody, pointing out that it is their mandate to ensure the safety of Kenyans.

“It must be borne in mind by every member of the National Police Service that whenever they take a person into custody, they assume a tremendous responsibility for that individual’s safety, security, and well-being, and must make every effort to discharge this duty conscientiously and without fail,” he stated.

Further, Ruto urged the police to fully cooperate with oversight institutions and urged Kenyans to allow the investigation to proceed without interference or speculation.

“I therefore call on the National Police Service to fully cooperate with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and to take every necessary measure to facilitate a swift, transparent, and credible investigation into the death of Ojwang.

“I fully expect that the truth about what happened to Ojwang will be established in due course, and that justice will be served,” Ruto added.