President Ruto Breaks Silence On Judiciary-Police Tension

President William Ruto has weighed in on the recent tiff between the Judiciary and the National Police Service (NPS).

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto said he had noted with concern the wrangles between the two institutions.

The Head of State urged them to reach a truce and work harmoniously for effective service delivery to Kenyans, the custodians of sovereign power.

“The National Police Service is an independent institution, and so is the Judiciary; but ultimately we have one master: the people of Kenya. I ask for more collaboration and working together,” he said.

He added, “The independence we enjoy must look at how together interdependently, we can work together for the good of Kenyans.”

President Ruto also called on other government agencies to cooperate more and create a balanced relationship.

“I really want to ask for a much more harmonious engagement and relationship between our different arms of the government and also our different independent institutions,” he remarked.

Ruto’s remarks come days after the acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli was sentnced to six months in prison after being found guilty of contempt of court.

“In event he doesn’t submit himself CS Interior must take all steps to ensure he is committed to prison to serve sentence,” said Justice Mugambi.

The High Court Judge however noted that Masengeli could avoid serving the sentence if he appeared in court within seven days, failing which the sentence would take effect.

Since the ruling, Judge Mugambi’s security detail has been withdrawn, with IG Masengeli saying he had reassigned the two officers “for the purpose of attending VIP security courses”.

The move by the police irked Chief Justice Martha Koome who accused IG masengeli of undermining the Judiciary.

The whole saga has degenerated into a stalemate, with each side sticking to its version of the story.