President Ruto Breaks Silence On Using A Private Jet To US

President William Ruto on Sunday, May 26 defended his move to use a private jet during his recently concluded State Visit to the US.

In a statement via X, Ruto explained that the private jet was the cheapest option compared to airlines operating between Kenya and the United States.

The Head of State however did not disclose the amount he used for the hired jet and the amount he would have spent if he had to use a Kenya Airways plane.

“Fellow Kenyans, I have noted concerns on my mode of transport to USA. As a responsible steward of public resources and in keeping with my determination for us to live within our means and that I should lead from the front in so doing, the cost was less than travelling on KQ,” said Ruto.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura had last week dismissed concerns about President Ruto’s costly travel to the US arguing that the benefits of the State Visit outweighed the transportation cost.

The US Embassy in Nairobi in a statement last week also denied footing President Ruto’s traveling cost to the US.

“Just to be clear: The United States of America did not pay for President Ruto’s jet to the U.S,” U.S. Embassy-Nairobi spokesperson Andrew Veveiros stated.

President Ruto on May 19 jetted out of the country aboard a chartered Boeing 737-700 said to be operated by the Royal Jet of Dubai.

Multiple reports estimate that the cost of hiring a Boeing business jet for an18 hour trip cost taxpayers approximately Sh 98 million.

The amount could potentially surpass Sh200 million since Ruto also traveled from Atlanta to Washington D.C., a trip spanning two hours before coming to Kenya.

