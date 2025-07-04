Connect with us

News

President Ruto Breaks Silence Over Ksh1.2 Billion Church Being Constructed At State House

By

Published

FotoJet (8)

President William Ruto has defended the ongoing construction of a church at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking on Friday, July 4, the President said the project is being financed from his own resources and that he owes no one an apology for it.

Ruto explained that he found an existing church at State House when he got into office but the church was made of iron sheets.

“I have heard people saying in the newspapers that I am building a church at State House. It is true. I came and found a church made of iron sheets. Does such a structure really meet the standards of State House?

“I am not using government funds to build it. I am using my own money. Therefore, I did not start a church at State House. I found it. The only problem is that it was made of iron sheets,” said President Ruto.

His remarks come after a local newspaper revealed that a Ksh1.2 billion church was being put up at State House.

The local daily indicated that the church would be able to accommodate 8,000 people and will serve multiple purposes, including hosting national prayer services, diplomatic events, and interfaith ceremonies.

The construction of the church ignited a debate online with netizens questioning why the project was being undertaken.

A section of Kenyans argued that Kenya is a secular state and endorsing a religion would contravene the constitution.

“Kenya is a secular state. The gov’t has no business spending Ksh1.2 billion on a church at State House. Are Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, atheists, Legio Maria, Wakurino, and Jehovah Wanyonyi followers getting Ksh1.2B each too? This is 100% illegal, unconstitutional, and a slap in the face of every Kenyan taxpayer,” George Njoroge stated.

