President Ruto Breaks Silence Over Viral Coffin Images Shared On Social Media

President William Ruto on Friday broke his science on viral AI-generated images depicting senior government officials inside coffins.

Speaking in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu County, the President claimed that certain politicians were funding the youth creating images of him and other leaders in coffins.

Ruto warned the youth against being used by politicians in pushing the images on social media saying it was harmful to society and could adversely affect their own families.

“I want to ask the youth not to allow themselves to be misled by politicians who are paying them little money for them to create photos of leaders in coffins.”

“Today, you will put the leaders in the coffins, tomorrow you will make one for your parents and then you will go for your peers. After that, you will become killers,” said the Head of State.

Ruto urged young people to use their skills in a constructive way to create job opportunities, instead of wasting time and resources on criticizing the government.

At the same time, the President called on politicians allegedly involved in such schemes to refocus their efforts on meaningful activities rather than contributing to the destruction of an entire generation.

“I want to ask those encouraging these people to continue with this trend where they are putting leaders in coffins, let us backtrack. We must tell our young people that good morals and character pays. Instead of using the internet to have images of people in coffins use it to create jobs and make money for yourself,” Ruto remarked.

The President’s sentiments come after at least six young Kenyans were abducted over links of sharing controversial and disturbing images of government officials in their social media accounts.

