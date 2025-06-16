President Ruto Calls Albert Ojwang’s Father, Donates Ksh 2 Million

President William Ruto has called the late Albert Ojwang’s father, Meshack Ojwang, following the demise of his son in police custody.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 16, Ojwang’s father revealed that the Head of State called him some time last week to deliver his message of condolences.

“I want to thank the President for taking my son Albert as his son and feeling the pain. There are so many people who have died, and he has decided to take the loss as his own and called me to send his condolences,” he stated.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga also disclosed that President Ruto donated Ksh 2 million to support the grieving family.

“The President called Ojwang’s father after I looked for the number and gave it to him. He said his sorry as a parent who feels the pain. He has also sent me here today with Ksh2 million,” the governor announced.

Governor Wanga further revealed that ODM leader Raila Odinga called Mzee Ojwang from abroad to offer his condolences.

At the same time, the Homa Bay Governor announced she would be constructing a house for Ojwang’s father.

“I will also donate a three-bedroom house so that Mzee will have a decent home. Mourners will come, sit in a tent, eat, and leave—but you deserve a better place to live,” Wanga added.

Mzee Ojwang expressed his heartfelt gratitude to both the President and Raila, saying their support had been truly invaluable.

“I thank the President for taking up my son’s case as his own and standing with our family,” he said.

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay County and transported to Nairobi over allegations of publishing defamatory statements against Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat.

The National Police Service (NPS) initially claimed that the teacher had died after allegedly banging his head against a wall at Central Police Station.

However, an autopsy conducted by pathologist Bernard Midia revealed that Ojwang died from a head injury and neck compression.

