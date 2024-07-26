President Ruto Calls For Harsher Anti-Corruption Laws To Close Loopholes

President William Ruto has announced that the government will soon propose revisions to the necessary laws to close the gaps that impede the battle against corruption.

Speaking on Friday during an inspection of development programmes in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, President Ruto said the legal amendments are aimed at cementing integrity and dealing firmly with corruption.

Ruto noted that the Executive will work together with the criminal justice system to ensure corruption cases are resolved within six months.

He stated that corrupt individuals will no longer be able to use injunctions to avoid prosecution or postpone justice.

“We cannot continue tolerating those who steal from the public to go to court and obtain injunctions while the cases drag on for years,” he said.

The President underlined the government’s priority on the wise use of public finances to ensure Kenyans get good value for their money.

He said that the government has redirected funds previously earmarked for renovation of offices, seminars, and vehicles to projects that benefit the people.

The President also stated that the government will address the issue of tax expenditure by reducing or eliminating cash spent on tax refunds, citing the process’s opacity.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government has been investing in the blue economy at the Coast to enhance residents’ earnings.

“Value addition facilities complete with coolers will reduce losses and enhance the earnings of the fishing communities,” Ruto stated.

In Mombasa, the President distributed KSh1.7 billion in grants to 612 fishing groups from Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale, Lamu, and Kilifi, benefiting 19,000 people.

In Watamu, Kilifi County, he laid the foundation stone for the KSh50 million Watamu Market, one of eight to be built in the county.

Under the ongoing KSh27 billion Last Mile Connectivity Programme, Kilifi County has been allocated KSh1 billion to connect an additional 15,000 residents to electricity.

Also Read: Gachagua Breaks Silence On Ruto’s New-Look Cabinet