President Ruto Calls on Banks to Lower Lending Costs as CBK Marks 60 Years

President William Ruto has called on commercial banks to lower the cost of credit and make loans more accessible, saying improved economic stability should now translate into greater opportunities for households and businesses.

Ruto made the remarks on Thursday, September 17, 2026, during celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) at the Institute of Monetary Studies in Nairobi. He pointed to the stability of the shilling, inflation and foreign exchange reserves as signs of progress in the economy.

“The Central Bank of Kenya has done an exceptional job of safeguarding the stability of our financial system and steering the economy through the volatility and pressures we have experienced at one time or another,” Ruto said.

He said the shilling was trading at about KSh129 to the US dollar, while inflation stood at 6.6 per cent in August and foreign exchange reserves had reached $15.25 billion. The average commercial-bank lending rate stood at 14.39 per cent in July, against a Central Bank Rate of 8.75 per cent.

“Having secured this foundation of stability, it is now time to translate it into tangible benefits for ordinary Kenyans,” the President said.

Ruto challenged banks to reduce borrowing costs and expand access to financing, linking affordable credit to household investment, business expansion and job creation.

“Our banking sector must respond by making credit more affordable and accessible so that households can invest, businesses can expand, jobs can be created, and our economy can grow,” he said.

The President also urged financial institutions to channel savings into productive sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, technology and exports.

“Kenya does not need strong banks merely for the sake of having strong banks. Our financial institutions must become better at converting Kenyan savings into Kenyan production,” Ruto said.

According to the supplied sources, lending rates across commercial banks ranged between 10.59 and 19.06 per cent, with some smaller lenders charging rates of up to 17 per cent. The sources also note that banks consider borrower risk and other costs when pricing loans.

The remarks came as CBK marked six decades since its establishment in 1966, with celebrations running from September 13 to 18 alongside the Annual Meetings of the Association of African Central Banks.