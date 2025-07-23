President Ruto Calls Out Maraga Over ‘Failed State’ Remarks

President William Ruto has slammed former Chief Justice David Maraga for warning that Kenya is on the verge of becoming a failed state.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 23, at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Ruto questioned why someone who seemingly has lost faith in Kenya would seek to lead the nation.

“I listened to one gentleman who retired the other day after working for 40, 50 years, and he wants to be President. I listen to him saying Kenya is a failed state.

“I ask myself, so for 40 years you have been working in a failed state? You want to be president of a failed state? You want us to entrust you with the leadership of a country that you don’t believe in?” he questioned.

President Ruto was quick to emphasize that, despite the challenges Kenya faces, the country remains a beacon of success in several key sectors.

He highlighted the achievements of institutions such as Liaison Group, Linzi FinCo, and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), which was recently recognized as the best-performing stock exchange in Africa.

“For the record, companies like Linzi and an exchange like the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the best listed stock exchange last year in Africa they don’t exist in failed states,” Ruto added.

Maraga, on Monday, July 21, warned that the country was heading into the ranks of failed states, citing political and economic crisis.

“Look at what is happening in the country. We are getting into a failed state,” the former Chief Justice said.

“When you don’t have respect for human rights, how do you call a state like that? Those who oppose, you kidnap them, kill some of them, and maim others. That is not a democracy.”