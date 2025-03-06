Connect with us

News

President Ruto Calls Salva Kiir And Riek Machar Over South Sudan Conflict

By

Published

ruto 7 og image

President William Ruto

President William Ruto on Thursday held talks with South Sudan President Salva Kirr and First Vice-President Riek Machar over the ongoing crisis in the country.

In a statement, Ruto said he implored the two leaders to engage in dialogue aimed at fostering peace in the country.

“This morning, I spoke with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan and First Vice-President Riek Machar about the escalating security situation in the country.

“I implored both leaders to engage in dialogue towards fostering peace in the country even as the region works towards the stabilisation of South Sudan under IGAD’s Strategic Framework,’ read part of the statement.

Ruto also said he informed the two leaders that regional consultations are underway to determine the best path forward for the situation in South Sudan.

This follows the arrest of the deputy army chief, General Gabriel Duop Lam, a Machar loyalist, and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, along with his bodyguards and family.

National Defence Forces soldiers have also cordoned off  Machar’s residence in the capital, Juba.

South Sudan first descended into civil war in December 2013, a conflict triggered by political divisions within the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

Despite repeated attempts at peace agreements and ceasefires in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2024, instability has persisted in South Sudan.

On February 20, Rutoa announced that the Nairobi Tumaini Initiative talks have been postponed to March following the request of Salva Kiir.

”Met the Opposition Hold-Out Group of South Sudan and agreed, at the request of the South Sudan Government delegation, that the mediation process that has been going on in Nairobi adjourns until March 2025 to facilitate consultations that will inform the way forward,” Ruto stated.

Also Read: Ruto Appoints 2 Kenyans To Lead South Sudan Peace Process

