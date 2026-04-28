President Ruto Clarifies Remarks on Nigeria After Uproar

President William Ruto has said that his recent remarks on Nigerian English were taken out of context.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 28, at the Mining Summit in Nairobi, Ruto said the remarks were never intended for public interpretation in the way they were shared.

“I was recorded when I was speaking to fellow citizens somewhere. It was supposed to be a private conversation, but someone decided that it should be public. But they also misrepresented the facts.

“The facts are that I was talking about how we in Africa speak very good English. In fact, in some countries like Nigeria, if you don’t speak excellent English like the one we speak in Kenya, you may need a translator for you to understand the excellent English in Nigeria, so that was the comparison, but someone decided to take it out of context,” Ruto said.

President Ruto also used the platform to send greetings to Nigerian leadership, referencing his cordial ties with President Bola Tinubu.

“Please pass my regards, Minister, to President Tinubu, my friend, and to Nigerians who are my in-laws, and do so in good English,” he said.

Further, President Ruto said he hopes that the incident would not strain relations between Nigeria and Kenya.

“My in-laws, I hope there will be no consequences for whatever was done,” he added.

On Monday, April 23, while addressing Kenyans living in Italy, Ruto hailed Kenya’s strengths in education and language proficiency.

The Head of State made a comparison involving Nigeria, saying it is difficult to understand their English and may require a translator.

“Our education is good. Our English is good. We speak some of the best English in the world. If you listen to a Nigerian speaking, you don’t know what they are saying. You need a translator even when they are speaking English,” Ruto said