Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Clarifies Remarks on Nigeria After Uproar

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto has said that his recent remarks on Nigerian English were taken out of context.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 28, at the Mining Summit in Nairobi, Ruto said the remarks were never intended for public interpretation in the way they were shared.

“I was recorded when I was speaking to fellow citizens somewhere. It was supposed to be a private conversation, but someone decided that it should be public. But they also misrepresented the facts.

“The facts are that I was talking about how we in Africa speak very good English. In fact, in some countries like Nigeria, if you don’t speak excellent English like the one we speak in Kenya, you may need a translator for you to understand the excellent English in Nigeria, so that was the comparison, but someone decided to take it out of context,” Ruto said.

President Ruto also used the platform to send greetings to Nigerian leadership, referencing his cordial ties with President Bola Tinubu.

“Please pass my regards, Minister, to President Tinubu, my friend, and to Nigerians who are my in-laws, and do so in good English,” he said.

Further, President Ruto said he hopes that the incident would not strain relations between Nigeria and Kenya.

“My in-laws, I hope there will be no consequences for whatever was done,” he added.

On Monday, April 23, while addressing Kenyans living in Italy, Ruto hailed Kenya’s strengths in education and language proficiency.

The Head of State made a comparison involving Nigeria, saying it is difficult to understand their English and may require a translator.

“Our education is good. Our English is good. We speak some of the best English in the world. If you listen to a Nigerian speaking, you don’t know what they are saying. You need a translator even when they are speaking English,” Ruto said

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Fred Matiang’i during a past rally Fred Matiang’i during a past rally

Politics

Matiang’i Rules Out Working with President Ruto Ahead of 2027 Polls

Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i has ruled out any possibility of working with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 general election. Speaking...

April 20, 2026

News

President Ruto Departs for Italy

President William Ruto has embarked on a three-day state visit to Rome, Italy. In a statement, State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohammed, said the visit...

April 19, 2026

News

Ruto Explains Why Fuel Prices are Higher in Kenya than Uganda and Tanzania

President William Ruto has come out to explain why fuel prices are higher in Kenya compared to its neighbours in the East African region....

April 19, 2026
President William Ruto President William Ruto

Politics

Ruto Goes After Gachagua Over Protests Threats

President William Ruto has hit out at his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, over calls for mass protests following the increase in fuel prices. Speaking...

April 15, 2026