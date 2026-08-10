President Ruto Confirms Plan to Form Kenya Kwanza-ODM Coalition

President William Ruto has confirmed that Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have agreed to form a coalition ahead of the 227 general election.

Addressing the media on Monday, August 10, President Ruto said the decision followed consultations within the respective parties.

“After consultations within our respective parties and formations, the Kenya Kwanza and Orange Democratic Movement have today formally resolved to develop a joint manifesto for the next election and constitute a coalition to contest the 2027 General Election,” Ruto said.

The Head of State noted that the two parties also agreed to establish a joint team comprising five members from each side to prepare the manifesto that will be presented to voters during the 2027 election.

“We have agreed to establish a joint team comprising 5 members from each party to develop a common manifesto that we shall place before the Kenyan people in the 2027 election,” he stated.

ODM nominated Isaac Waluke, Mariam Abdulahi Mbaruk, Leonida Kerubo Omosa and Kari Orege to the team, with Benard Muok serving as an ex officio member.

Kenya Kwanza, on the other hand, nominated Emmanuel Nzai, Dr Daniel Mwai, Bramwel Simiyu and Dr Cecilia Ng’etich. UDA Executive Director Nicodemus Bore will serve as the formation’s ex-officio representative.

President Ruto mentioned that the team is expected to develop a manifesto that reflects the shared priorities of the two political formations.

“Their task is not simply to produce a political document. The manifesto will draw from our shared values and priorities, while being informed by the aspirations, ideas, and priorities expressed by Kenyans, including through the national conversation on Kenya Beyond Vision 2030, and reflected in the National Development Charter that will emerge from it,” he said.

Further, Ruto said he and Oburu will each nominate five members to a separate team that will work on the coalition’s framework.