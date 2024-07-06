President Ruto Congratulates New UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

President William Ruto has congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on the overwhelming support garnered by the Labour Party in the just concluded elections, leading to his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In a statement on Saturday, July 6, the President described his election as a testament to the deep yearning of the citizens of the United Kingdom for progressive politics and policies championed by the Labour Party.

Ruto said Kenya is keen on working with the new administration to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

“I stand ready to work with Prime Minister Starmer to foster our bilateral commercial, defence, and political cooperation while contributing together towards building a safer, equitable, and sustainable global future,” said President Ruto.

Starmer became the new UK Prime Minister after the opposition Labour Party won a huge parliamentary majority in the country’s general election, unseating the incumbent Conservatives after 14 years.

The party holds 412 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons against the Conservative party with only 121 seats.

Millions of people across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday voted for their local representatives in the 650-member House of Commons.

On Friday former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat before he exited Downing Street and resigned as the Conservative Party leader.

Speaking after becoming the new UK PM, Starmer promised to build a “government of service”.

“The work for change begins immediately,” Starmer said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence. “We will rebuild Britain brick by brick, we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity.”

Starmer then appointed Labour MPs and peers to 22 key cabinet positions, including a record 11 women.

