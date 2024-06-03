President Ruto Contradicts Gachagua, Tells MPs To Traverse The Country

President William Ruto on Sunday asked Members of Parliament to continue traversing the country on legislative and oversight responsibilities as part of their efforts to promote national unity.

Speaking at Amutala Stadium in Kimilili, Bungoma County, during a church service, President Ruto said legislators have three roles to perform: Representation, legislation, and oversight.

Apart from MPs representing their respective constituencies in Parliament, the President said, they had legislative and oversight roles that required them to understand the country so that they could effectively fulfill their responsibilities.

“I am happy that many leaders from different parts of the country are here today. This is part of our unity efforts,” said President Ruto.

“By getting out of your constituencies, you will be able to exchange ideas and understand better your legislative and oversight roles. By doing this, we will build a united and prosperous nation,” he added.

President Ruto has cautioned leaders against divisive politics saying Kenyans should learn from the past and reject leaders who promote politics of division and hatred.

He said leaders should focus their attention on the transformation of the country instead of engaging in rhetoric that divides the country.

“We have many things to do as leaders. Let’s focus our attention on transforming the country and not by dividing the country along tribal lines,” he said.

President Ruto exuded confidence that the measures his administration had put in place to revive the economy were yielding fruits.

“I am very confident about the future of our nation. Let’s remain focused and plan together for a better future. This nation is going places,” said President Ruto.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has assured Kenyans that no part of the country will be left out in national development.

“We have plans for development in every part of Kenya. Every region must be part of our development agenda. No county will be left out of our development agenda,” said President Ruto.

He assured sugarcane farmers in Western Kenya that the government has undertaken various reforms in the sector to ensure the smooth running of Nzoia and Mumias sugar factories.

Ruto warned that the government would deal ruthlessly with those misusing public funds, noting that a lot of resources were injected into the Nzoia Sugar Factory in the past, but with nothing to show for it.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on his part told leaders to guard unity in the country jealously by discouraging politics based on ethnicity.

He said President Ruto’s efforts in the nomination of Raila Odinga for the election to the position of African Union Commission chairperson were commendable.

“President Ruto is leading the way in uniting this country. This is why he is supporting Mr Odinga, who was his ardent competitor, for the AU Commission chairmanship post,” said Mudavadi.

Also Read: Gachagua Rallies Mt Kenya Politician To Support President Ruto