President Ruto & CS Make Appointments to State Agencies

President William Ruto has re-appointed Ugas Mohamed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

In a gazette notice dated Friday, February 13, Mohamed will serve in the role for another three years, effective February 24, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (3)(a) of the Capital Markets Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— Ugas Mohamed to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Capital Markets Authority, for a period of three (3) years,” reads the gazette notice.

The Head of State also re-appointed Sally Njambi Mahihu as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Investment Authority (KIA) board, effective February 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi re-appointed five members to the board of the Capital Markets Authority.

The five members include: Natasha Awuor Aduwo, Elena Natalia Pellegrini, Meshack Moses Kiprono, Gibson Kimani Maina, and Prof. Michael Bowen.

The five board members will each serve for another three-year term beginning February 24, 2026.

Co-operatives CS Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya re-appointed Jack Ranguma as a Member and Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA).

Gender CS Hannah Cheptumo re-appointed Rebecca Ghati Maroa as a Member and Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

Separately, Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe re-appointed Genesio Mugo as Chairperson of the Kenya Dairy Board for another three-year term beginning February 13, 2026.

CS Kagwe also appointed Abraham Kiplel Rugut, Mercy Karimi Mbogo, Mike Koross, Fatuma Abdi Haji, Josephine Moraa Omanwa, Beth Wangare Mbuthia, and Kenneth Pkemoi Lomaibong as board members of the Kenya Dairy Board.