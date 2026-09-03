President Ruto Delays Free University and College Education Rollout to January 2027

President William Ruto has pushed back the official implementation of the government’s promised free university and college education scheme, moving the rollout date from September 2026 to the next academic semester, expected around January 2027.

Speaking in Kimana, Kajiado County, on Thursday, September 3, during a regional development tour, the Head of State clarified that the new funding model will become operational starting next semester, covering learners across universities, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, colleges, and the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

“Now, the education of all our children, from college to TVET, KMTC and universities, from the next semester, there is no student who will be sent home because of school fees,” Ruto said.

The announcement marks a noticeable timeline shift from the government’s initial commitment. During a July 21 meeting at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto assured the public that all qualifying candidates placed in higher learning institutions would receive immediate full state backing.

“Going forward, any student, so long as they have passed their examinations and they have been placed in a college or university, will get full funding for their higher Education. It will be the choice for parents if they want to pay,” Ruto had previously stated.

The policy delay aligns with legislative holds in Parliament, where lawmakers are still considering the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026. The proposed law, which anchors the universal funding framework, must complete parliamentary debate and public participation sessions before being voted on and forwarded to the President for assent.

The revised timeline came hours after the Ministry of Education directed first-year students to submit financial aid applications under the existing Student-Centred Funding Model via the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the Universities Fund. To accommodate affected learners during the policy transition, the government extended the application deadline for first-time applicants to September 21, 2026.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that processing would continue under current guidelines until the new legal framework takes effect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is notified for the general information of the public that applications for funding for first time applicants will be considered and processed in accordance with the current Student-Centred Funding Model,” Ogamba explained, adding that, “Appropriate transitional mechanisms to the Universal Access and Funding Framework shall be implemented once Parliament passes the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026.”