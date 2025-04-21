Connect with us

President Ruto Departs For A State Visit To China

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has jetted out of the country for a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the visit builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2017, with Kenya recognised as China’s leading Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner in Africa.

“Kenya has played a central role in advancing regional infrastructure and connectivity, with flagship projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway significantly transforming its economic landscape,” Hussein stated.

During the visit, Ruto will hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping to advance shared priorities in economic transformation, sustainable development, and global cooperation.

The President will also officiate the Kenya-China Business Forum, bringing together over 100 companies from both countries to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, digital innovation, and industrial growth.

“As part of efforts to boost Kenya’s agricultural exports, he will inaugurate the Kenya Tea Holding Centre in Fujian Province. Situated in one of China’s key tea regions, the Centre will enhance the visibility and market access of Kenyan tea, support smallholder farmers, and strengthen Kenya’s trade footprint in Asia,” the State House Spokesperson stated.

The Head of State will also deliver a keynote address at Peking University, where he will highlight Africa’s vision for inclusive growth, leadership, and deeper South-South cooperation.

Additionally, the President will engage with the Chinese leadership on global and regional matters, advocating for enhanced multilateral cooperation.

The discussions will address peace and security in the Greater Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region.

