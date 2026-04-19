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President Ruto Departs for Italy

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto has embarked on a three-day state visit to Rome, Italy.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohammed, said the visit is aimed at unlocking major infrastructure and investment deals between the two countries.

Mohamed noted that the President is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“During the visit, the President will hold bilateral talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to deepen Kenya–Italy relations and strengthen the strategic partnership across key sectors, with several MoUs and cross-sector agreements to be signed,” read the statement in part.

A key highlight of the visit will be efforts to fast-track the long-stalled Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare dam projects.

The projects are central to the government’s irrigation agenda, which forms part of a broader strategy to transform Kenya’s economy and enhance food security.

These projects form part of a broader plan to expand irrigation to 2.5 million acres within seven years, boost food security, and position Kenya as a net agricultural exporter.

President Ruto will also attend the Kenya–Italy Business Forum, where he is expected to pitch investment opportunities in infrastructure, irrigation, and energy.

He will also engage with business leaders and representatives from key multilateral institutions, including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

“The visit will further advance cooperation under Italy’s Mattei Plan, focusing on agriculture and agro-industry, value chain development, health, clean energy, and human capital development,” the statement further read.

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