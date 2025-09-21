President Ruto Departs for the US

President William Ruto on Saturday night flew out of the country for New York to attend the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto will use the assembky to reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism, advocate for reforms of the global financial system, and call for fair access to development finance for developing countries.

According to Mohamed, President Ruto will also push for reforms of the United Nations to make it more inclusive and to address global peace and security challenges, including enhancing peace efforts in Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and Haiti.

Ruto will then participate in the Committee of Ten (C-10) Summit, where he will champion Africa’s position on UN Security Council reform and emphasise cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

During UNGA week, Kenya will host a high-level side event on Haiti to share lessons learned since the deployment of troops under the Multinational Security Support Mission, aimed at informing the next steps in global security efforts.

As Chair of the African Union’s Committee of Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), President Ruto will convene deliberations to consolidate Africa’s position and rally leaders ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

The President will further host a High-Level Breakfast on Affordable Housing, with more than 30 Heads of State and Government expected to attend, positioning housing as a pillar of social transformation.

Additionally, President Ruto will hold bilateral talks with global leaders, development partners, and industry executives to advance Kenya’s interests, attract investment, and secure partnerships in key sectors.

