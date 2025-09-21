Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Departs for the US

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2025 09 21 at 08.02.41

President William Ruto

President William Ruto on Saturday night flew out of the country for New York to attend the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto will use the assembky to reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism, advocate for reforms of the global financial system, and call for fair access to development finance for developing countries.

According to Mohamed, President Ruto will also push for reforms of the United Nations to make it more inclusive and to address global peace and security challenges, including enhancing peace efforts in Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and Haiti.

Ruto will then participate in the Committee of Ten (C-10) Summit, where he will champion Africa’s position on UN Security Council reform and emphasise cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

During UNGA week, Kenya will host a high-level side event on Haiti to share lessons learned since the deployment of troops under the Multinational Security Support Mission, aimed at informing the next steps in global security efforts.

As Chair of the African Union’s Committee of Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), President Ruto will convene deliberations to consolidate Africa’s position and rally leaders ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

The President will further host a High-Level Breakfast on Affordable Housing, with more than 30 Heads of State and Government expected to attend, positioning housing as a pillar of social transformation.

Additionally, President Ruto will hold bilateral talks with global leaders, development partners, and industry executives to advance Kenya’s interests, attract investment, and secure partnerships in key sectors.

Also Read: Gachagua Calls Out President Ruto After Mativo’s Sacking

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021