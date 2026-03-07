Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

President Ruto Directs KNCHR to Develop Framework for Compensation of Protest Victims

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto has directed the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to establish a framework for compensating Kenyans affected by public demonstrations and protests.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, March 6, Ruto directed KNCHR to submit the framework on the compensation within 60 days.

“I, William Ruto, do require the KNCHR to develop and submit a framework to guide compensation and reparations to victims of violations of human rights, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests,” reads the gazette notice.

“The Commission is to submit, publish and publicise a report containing the said framework within sixty days of the date of this Proclamation, in accordance with the Constitution and the applicable law.”

The plan is expected to address cases of fatalities, serious injuries, and other human rights violations that occurred during public demonstrations.

At the same time, the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei appointed a panel of experts to help implement the compensation framework, which will be developed by KNCHR.

The panel includes: Makau Mutua, who will be the chairperson. Other members are: Kennedy N. Ogeto,
John Olukuru, Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Linda Musumba, Duncan Ojwang’, Naini Lankas, Francis Muraya,  Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, Raphael Anampiu, John Maina, and Churchill Suba.

Richard Barno will be the technical lead of the panel alongside Duncan A. Okelo Ndeda.

Jerusah Mwaathime Michael, Raphael Ng’etich, Beatrice Wambui, and Daki Guyo will be joint secretaries of the panel.

This comes after the High Court in Kerugoya ruled that it is only the KNCHR that has proper authority to handle compensation for protest victims.

