President Ruto Elected New East African Community Chair

President William Ruto has been elected as the new chairperson of the East African Community (EAC).

Ruto was appointed to the seat during the 24th Summit of the EAC Heads of State on Saturday, November 30 in Arusha, Tanzania.

He succeeds South Sudan President Salva Kiir whose one-year term has come to a close.

Speaking after being elected to the role, Ruto described his predecessor’s leadership in the bloc as “exemplary” and “visionary”.

“Under his steady stewardship, the EAC has made remarkable strides in deepening integration,” the President said.

Ruto takes over the regional mantle at a time when the eight-member economic bloc is pursuing a political confederation.

At the 24th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State High-Level Side Event on EAC@25 in Arusha on Friday, Kenya committed to continue playing the lead role in the economic coalition.

“The ambition of an EAC Political Confederation is an extraordinary journey towards the integration of our region,” the President noted.

Ruto said while there are challenges that must be confronted, the potential benefits of a political confederation are immense.

“We must harness emerging opportunities and build a more stable and competitive EAC that will accelerate the creation of a single continental market,” he said.

The Head of State pointed out that during his tenure, he will give priority to improving the quality of life for the people of East Africa.

“We will focus on increasing competitiveness, promoting value-added production, boosting intra-regional trade, and driving investments,” said Ruto.

He added that these pillars are essential in transforming the partner States’ economies, creating jobs and ensuring sustainable development in the region.

“We must eliminate non-tariff barriers, enhance infrastructure connectivity and foster regulatory harmonization,” the President added.

