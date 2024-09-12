President Ruto Embarks On A 2-Day Visit To Germany

President William Ruto will on Thursday night embark on a two-day official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the visit marks the long-standing relations between Kenya and Germany spanning over 60 years and is aimed at strengthening cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties.

During the visit, President Ruto will engage in several high-profile activities expected to yield real, tangible and immediate benefits to the people of Kenya.

The Head of State will witness the signing of the Kenya-Germany Agreement on ‘Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership

“A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of this important agreement, which establishes a framework for cooperation on labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, employment, and the welfare of employees, as well as for the readmission and return of citizens,” Hussein stated.

Ruto will then attend the Annual Citizens’ Festival (Bürgerfest) themed “Pamoja – Stronger Together.”

According to Hussein, Kenya has been honoured as the profile partner country, making it the first time a non-European country has been selected to partner with Germany for the festival.

” This partnership offers a unique platform to showcase Kenya’s rich cultural heritage to the German public. Cultural exchange has been the cornerstone of our connection, with institutions like the Goethe-Institut in Nairobi playing a crucial role in promoting German culture in Kenya since 1963,” he stated.

Ruto will also hold bilateral discussions with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The meetings will focus on deepening cooperation on areas of mutual interest including green energy and climate action; digital cooperation; trade and investment; skills development and labour; and regional and international peace and security.

Further, Ruto will engage with leading German business figures during a special forum aimed at enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Kenya and Germany.

The CEOs of major companies such as Mercedes Benz, YouTube, and AIDA Cruises are expected to participate in the forum.

