President Ruto Feted With Outstanding Leaders Award in US

President William Ruto was on Friday, May 24 honoured with the Outstanding Leaders Award in the US.

He was presented with the award by the American Chamber of Commerce during a meeting at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Africa Business Center.

President Ruto was presented with the award by Susan Clark, President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce.

She praised Ruto for his continued efforts in attracting investment to Kenya and the African continent as a whole.

“In recognition of your work to truly promote business-led solutions and your steadfast commitment to trade and investment initiatives to grow Kenya’s economy, it is my honour to present you with the US.-Africa Business Centres Outstanding Leaders Award,” said Clark.

Ruto is the fourth African president and the second Kenyan president to receive the award after his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, who received the same recognition in 2019 during his visit to the US under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

During the conference, which was also attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, President Ruto hailed the US-Kenya business partnership and affirmed that Kenya is well positioned for the future and continues to push for a level playing field for business and financial opportunities.

“We need a reform of the international financial architecture to make it fairer so that all countries and continents can access finance without being unnecessarily profiled and without paying more than they should,” said Ruto.

The conference marked the end of Ruto’s four-day state visit, which made history as the first state visit by an African head of state in 16 years.

