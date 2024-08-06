President Ruto Fires 4 KCC Board Members Makes New Appointments

President William Ruto has appointed four new board members to the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited (KCC).

In a special gazette notice dated August 5, President Ruto announced the appointment of Noah Ndemo Nyachae, Rawlynce Bett, Naisula Keko, and Sarah Keino to the board.

The four individuals will serve in the state corporation beginning Tuesday, August 6, for two years expected to elapse on August 9, 2026.

At the same time, President Ruto revoked the appointment of Geoffrey Noah Angwenyi, David Kipkurui Samoei (Rtd), Col. Rukia Rashid, and Elisha Biwot.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint– Noah Ndemo Nyachae, Rawlynce Bett (Dr.), Naisula Keko, Sarah Keino, to be members of the Board of Directors of the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited, with effect from the 6th August, 2024 up to the 9th March, 2026.

“The appointments of Geoffrey Noah Angwenyi, David Kipkurui Samoei (Rtd.), Col. Rukia Rashid, and Elisha Biwot are revoked,” the notice read in part.

The sacked members were appointed to the KCC board on March 10, 2023, and were set to hold the positions until March 2026.

KCC is the oldest and largest dairy processor in East and Central Africa, involved in the procurement of high-quality raw milk, which is then processed, packaged, and marketed as milk and dairy products.

New KCC has previously built production lines in Eldoret, Dandora, and Nyahururu. It consists of eight main processing factories, 13 milk coolers, and several satellite coolers.

Also Read: KCC To Pay Farmers Sh50 A Litre From March 1- President Ruto