Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Fires 4 KCC Board Members Makes New Appointments

By

Published

GUNY9dQXgAA9I0f

President William Ruto has appointed four new board members to the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited (KCC).

In a special gazette notice dated August 5, President Ruto announced the appointment of  Noah Ndemo Nyachae, Rawlynce Bett, Naisula Keko, and Sarah Keino to the board.

The four individuals will serve in the state corporation beginning Tuesday, August 6, for two years expected to elapse on August 9, 2026.

At the same time, President Ruto revoked the appointment of Geoffrey Noah Angwenyi, David Kipkurui Samoei (Rtd), Col. Rukia Rashid, and Elisha Biwot.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint– Noah Ndemo Nyachae, Rawlynce Bett (Dr.), Naisula Keko, Sarah Keino, to be members of the Board of Directors of the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited, with effect from the 6th August, 2024 up to the 9th March, 2026.

“The appointments of Geoffrey Noah Angwenyi, David Kipkurui Samoei (Rtd.), Col. Rukia Rashid, and Elisha Biwot are revoked,” the notice read in part.

The sacked members were appointed to the KCC board on March 10, 2023, and were set to hold the positions until March 2026.

KCC is the oldest and largest dairy processor in East and Central Africa, involved in the procurement of high-quality raw milk, which is then processed, packaged, and marketed as milk and dairy products.

New KCC has previously built production lines in Eldoret, Dandora, and Nyahururu. It consists of eight main processing factories, 13 milk coolers, and several satellite coolers.

Also Read: KCC To Pay Farmers Sh50 A Litre From March 1- President Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020