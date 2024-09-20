President Ruto Flies Out To US To Attend UN General Assembly

President William Ruto will on Friday night jet out of the country to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said, the high-level event will bring together world leaders to address critical international issues, with a particular emphasis on sustainable development, global governance, and climate action.

“At UNGA, President Ruto will advocate comprehensive and accelerated reforms of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, to ensure they remain relevant to current urgent challenges,” read the statement in part.

The State House Spokesperson also said President Ruto will call for a thorough review of the multilateral system, highlighting its inability to effectively address interrelated crises such as climate change, the debt burden, complex conflicts and the erosion of democratic governance.

“His advocacy will focus on ensuring that the proposed ‘Pact for the Future’ promotes a democratic, transparent, equitable, and responsive global order that addresses the specific needs of Kenya, Africa, and other developing nations,” Hussein stated.

President Ruto will also take part in high-level discussions on bridging the digital divide, promoting inclusion in the digital economy, and ensuring that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data governance are managed equitably.

In addition, the Head of State will hold a series of meetings with world leaders and international organizations to strengthen Kenya’s partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and diplomacy.

The discussions according to Hussein will focus on enhancing Kenya’s trade relations, advancing the country’s leadership in climate action, and fostering strategic partnerships in renewable energy and digital innovation, among others.

Ruto will also meet United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss Kenya’s role as host of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The two will also discuss the ongoing capital project at the UN Office in Nairobi, and the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti where Kenya has taken a leadership role in promoting peace and security.

“UNGA 79 offers a crucial platform for Kenya and Africa to assert their positions on the global stage. For Kenya, it is an opportunity to advocate equitable climate financing and to garner international support for initiatives such as the Nairobi Declaration on the Africa Climate Summit, the African Green Industrialisation Initiative, and the African Renewable Energy Strategy,” Hussein added.

The visit comes barely a week after President Ruto returned from an official visit to Germany. This is also the third time President Ruto will be flying out in less than a month.

