President Ruto Flies to Kazakhstan for two-day State visit

President William Ruto has arrived in Kazakhstan for a two-day state visit.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, Ruto said the visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic cooperation between Kenya and the Central Asian nation.

“Kenya and Kazakhstan have been planting seeds of friendship for over a decade through a series of deliberate engagements. It is time to take these cordial relations to the next level.

“Our trade ties are already blossoming in tea, flowers, fertilizer, and logistics, with a growing direct connection between Nairobi and Astana, as well as other countries in Central Asia,” he stated.

The President was received by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, after arriving in Astana.

The Head of State said Kenya is keen on exploring cooperation in finance, information and communication technology, tourism, energy, and exchange programmes.

“We are committed to building on this foundation by exploring new opportunities in finance, ICT, tourism, energy, and exchange programmes, with the overriding goal of fostering job creation, skills transfer, as well as expanding and opening new markets for our goods,” Ruto added.

This comes after President Ruto attended the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan. The forum brought together heads of state, policymakers, urban planners, development partners, and private sector players to discuss challenges facing cities and emerging urban populations.

During the visit, Ruto also held bilateral talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Kenya and Serbia.