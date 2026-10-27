President Ruto Flies to Moscow, Russia [Details]

President William Ruto has flown to Moscow, Russia, to attend the Third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said Ruto will advance Kenya’s economic and strategic interests through engagements focused on trade, investment, technology and food security.

“President William Ruto departs for Moscow, Russia, this evening to participate in the Third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, where he will advance Kenya’s economic and strategic interests, focusing on expanding export markets and attracting investments,” he said.

As the African Union champion on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the President will push for greater market access for African tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh produce and value-added products.

Ruto will also seek investment in agro-processing, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure, while exploring partnerships in artificial intelligence, digital innovation and technology transfer to equip young people with emerging skills and strengthen Kenya’s digital economy.

“At the Africa-Russia Business Roundtable, President Ruto will position Kenya as a competitive investment destination and gateway to African markets, promoting joint ventures and commercial partnerships that strengthen local industries, create employment and increase the value of Kenyan exports,” said Hussein.

Ruto will then attend the Africa-Russia Business Roundtable where he is expected to market Kenya as an investment destination and gateway to African markets, promoting joint ventures and commercial partnerships aimed at strengthening local industries, creating employment and increasing the value of Kenyan exports.

The forum will also provide an opportunity for African countries to engage Russia on global peace, regional security challenges and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“The Forum will focus on Africa’s priorities, including reforms to global governance, stronger representation in international decision-making and equitable partnerships founded on mutual respect and sovereign equality,” said Hussein.

The discussions will also focus on cooperation to support Africa’s industrialisation, economic transformation and shared prosperity.

On the sidelines of the forum, Ruto will hold engagements with Heads of State and Government, international organisations, financial institutions and major corporations to mobilise investment, open new markets and secure partnerships to support Kenya’s economic transformation.