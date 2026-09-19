President Ruto Flies to New York to Attend UNGA

President William Ruto has jetted out of the country for New York, USA to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement on Saturday, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the President will advance Kenya’s investment drive, unlock more African and global capital, and strengthen Africa’s role in shaping the global digital and AI economy.

“The President will seek partnerships across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology to create jobs, expand productive capacity and open new markets,” said Mohamed.

According to the State House Spokesperson, Ruto will co-chair roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote.

On Artificial Intelligence, President Ruto and President Alexander Stubb of Finland will co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative, enabling countries to combine computing resources, data and talent to build AI capabilities.

Kenya will also advance the Africa Development Bank-backed AI 10 Billion Initiative, which aims to mobilise up to $10 billion by 2035 for investment across Africa and to position the continent as a builder and producer across the AI value chain.

President Ruto will also sign a global declaration and roadmap on child online AI safety alongside leaders from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and launch an Africa Resilience Compact using AI, satellite earth observation and predictive technologies to strengthen preparedness for El Niño and other climate shocks.

He will also advance National Basketball Association partnerships to expand sporting infrastructure and opportunities for Kenyan youth.

In his UN General Assembly address, President Ruto will champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach.

“With Africa holding more than $4 trillion in domestic savings and assets, Kenya will call for reforms and international guarantees to unlock more African capital for infrastructure and enterprise,” Mohamed stated.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Ruto will engage Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions and global corporations to expand trade, investment and diplomatic cooperation.

He will also engage the Kenyan diaspora in the United States as the Government advances a Diaspora Investment Platform to channel diaspora capital into productive investment at home.