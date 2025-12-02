President Ruto Flies to the US After Trump’s Invitation

President William Ruto has jetted out of the country for Washington, D.C in the United States (US).

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said Ruto was invited by US President Donald Trump to witness the official signing of the DRC–Rwanda Peace Agreement.

“At the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, President William Ruto departs this afternoon for Washington, D.C., in the U.S.A. to join President Paul Kagame and President Félix Tshisekedi in witnessing the official signing of the DRC–Rwanda Peace Agreement, the most significant breakthrough in addressing decades of conflict in Eastern DRC,” read the statement in part.

Hussein noted that the peace agreement builds on the Nairobi and Luanda Peace Processes as well as the joint EAC–SADC initiative.

The Washington signing will bring together all key parties and is expected to unlock pathways for disarmament, demobilisation, humanitarian access, and long-term stabilisation.

At the same time, President Ruto will use the visit to hold a series of engagements aimed at advancing Kenya’s strategic interests.

“While in Washington, the President will participate in engagements aimed at advancing Kenya’s strategic interests in trade, investment, health cooperation, and security,” Hussein stated.

President Ruto will also witness the signing of the Kenya–U.S. Health Cooperation Framework, which shifts the 25-year partnership to a sustainable, government-led model aimed at advancing Universal Health Coverage and supporting a self-reliant health system by 2030.

“In all scheduled engagements, President Ruto will endeavour to outline Kenya’s new economic transformation agenda towards a first-world economy, driven by human capital development, infrastructure expansion, agro-industrial growth, and expanded irrigation through extensive dam construction,” added the State House Spokesperson.

Further, Ruto will seek Public–Private Partnership (PPP) investment in the priority sectors, alongside enhanced energy security initiatives, to support the country’s long-term development aspirations.