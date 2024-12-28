Connect with us

News

President Ruto Gives Mudavadi, Duale & Mvurya New Roles in Cabinet

By

Published

Ruto og image

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has handed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Environment CS Aden Duale, and Sports CS Salim Mvurya additional roles in the cabinet.

In a statement on Saturday, December 28, the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced that the President has delegated Mudavadi to be the acting CS in the Ministry of Information, Communications, and The Digital Economy.

Duale and Mvrurya will be acting CSs in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry respectively.

“Following the changes effected within Cabinet on 19th December, 2024 and as the Cabinet Secretary nominees undergo the requisite parliamentary approval process, His Excellency the President has assigned acting Cabinet Secretaries to the vacant ministerial portfolios.

“In that regard, it is notified that the Head of State and Government has pursuant to Article 152(5)(a) of the Constitution, assigned the vacant ministerial portfolios,” Koskei stated.

Ruto On December 19 nominated former Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui as the new CS for Investment and Trade, which was previously held by Mvurya.

The Head of State also nominated the first Kiambu governor, William Kabogo, as the CS for ICT and onetime Health CS Mutahi Kagwe as the CS for Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Their nominations followed a meeting between President Ruto and Uhuru, at the former Head of State’s residence in Ichaweri, Kiambu County.

In other changes, Former CS for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy Margret Nyambura Ndun’gu was named the High Commissioner in Ghana while her Agriculture counterpart Andrew Karanja as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

At the same time, the President appointed former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi as the Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board replacing Anthony Mwaura who was moved to serve as the Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) Board.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes Changes To His Cabinet, Nominates Uhuru Kenyatta’s Allies

