President Ruto Hints at Plan to Elevate Kericho to City Status

President William Ruto has set in motion plans to elevate Kericho town to Kenya’s next city, linking the proposed status to a multibillion-shilling package of housing, healthcare, markets, roads, and energy infrastructure projects across the county.

Speaking during a development tour of Kericho and Bomet counties on Thursday, September 10, the Head of State outlined key prerequisites required to transform the urban center into a fully recognized economic hub under the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

“I have come to Kericho because I want to elevate this town to a city status. What is your opinion, should Kericho become a city?” Ruto asked residents.

Central to the expansion plan is a Sh5.6 billion affordable housing project in Kericho town that will deliver 2,200 units in its initial phase, toward a broader 5,000-unit target. The government has also resolved long-standing disputes over the local Chelimo land to clear the path for the development, alongside establishing a new Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

“To transform Kericho town into a city, Ksh5.6 billion is being invested in the first 2,200 affordable housing units of a total of 5,000. A Special Economic Zone will also be established to attract investment and unlock digital opportunities,” Ruto said.

The President announced significant allocations to upgrade local healthcare and educational facilities, setting aside Sh1 billion for a medical school tied to Kabianga University, with construction expected to start this month, alongside plans for two referral hospitals.

In Bureti Constituency, Ruto launched the construction of the Sh1.1 billion, 10,000-capacity Kapkatet Stadium and handed over the Kapkatet Modern Market to local traders. The market, accommodating over 200 vendors, is equipped with electricity, cold rooms, and internet connectivity to replace open-air trading spaces. Another Sh1 billion has been set aside for sports infrastructure within Kericho town.

To boost connectivity in tea-growing zones, Ruto presided over the groundbreaking of the 53-kilometre, Sh3.1 billion Sabunit-Kapkondor/Furaha-Hill Tea Access Road in Kipkelion East. Overall, the government is investing Sh22 billion to construct 300 kilometres of roads in Kericho County, alongside a Sh1.6 billion Last Mile Connectivity Project targeting electricity for 16,000 households.

Addressing residents in Kapsoit town, Ruto reaffirmed his focus on development programs over political rivalries: “We are ready for the contest in August 2027 – a contest of ideas, issues and transformation programmes. But we are not going to be part of a contest about positions and personalities.”

If successful, Kericho will join Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, and Eldoret as Kenya’s sixth city, alongside Thika and Meru which are also pursuing elevation.