President Ruto Hit By a Shoe During Migori County Visit

President William Ruto was on Sunday, May 4, hit by a shoe while addressing a crowd in Migori County.

In a video seen by KDRTV, the Head of State was seen blocking the shoe that flew past his security and hit his hand.

“Tupunguze gharama ya…” President Ruto was heard saying before the shoe hits his hand

However, Ruto remained composed, paused for a bit, then continued with his speech. His security personnel moved quickly to the stage to cover him.

Despite the interruption, the President concluded his speech, emphasising national unity and economic progress as key pillars of his government.

The incident caused a debate online, with some netizens condemning the act as a show of disrespect to the Presidency.

Some Members of Parliament condemned the incident, saying it endangered the life of the President.

Meanwhile, three suspects have been arrested by police officers in Kuria over the incident.

According to reports, investigations are ongoing, and more suspects are being pursued in connection with the incident.

President Ruto, who is in Migori for a developmental tour, earlier attended an Interdenominational Prayer Service at Kadika Primary School in Suna East.

Following the service, Ruto went to Piny Oyie, where he opened the Suna East Sub County Office and laid a foundation stone for Suna West Technical and Vocational College.

“We are strengthening our local administration to ensure it is fully equipped to serve the people efficiently,” Ruto stated.

He also launched and commissioned several projects, including a 298-unit Kehancha Affordable Housing Project in Kuria West, Migori County.

