Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Hit By a Shoe During Migori County Visit

By

Published

RUTO

RUTO

President William Ruto was on Sunday, May 4, hit by a shoe while addressing a crowd in Migori County.

In a video seen by KDRTV, the Head of State was seen blocking the shoe that flew past his security and hit his hand.

“Tupunguze gharama ya…” President Ruto was heard saying before the shoe hits his hand

However, Ruto remained composed, paused for a bit, then continued with his speech. His security personnel moved quickly to the stage to cover him.

Despite the interruption, the President concluded his speech, emphasising national unity and economic progress as key pillars of his government.

2097 1000134058

The incident caused a debate online, with some netizens condemning the act as a show of disrespect to the Presidency.

Some Members of Parliament condemned the incident, saying it endangered the life of the President.

Meanwhile, three suspects have been arrested by police officers in Kuria over the incident.

According to reports, investigations are ongoing, and more suspects are being pursued in connection with the incident.

President Ruto, who is in Migori for a developmental tour, earlier attended an Interdenominational Prayer Service at Kadika Primary School in Suna East.

Following the service, Ruto went to Piny Oyie, where he opened the Suna East Sub County Office and laid a foundation stone for Suna West Technical and Vocational College.

“We are strengthening our local administration to ensure it is fully equipped to serve the people efficiently,” Ruto stated.

He also launched and commissioned several projects, including a 298-unit Kehancha Affordable Housing Project in Kuria West, Migori County.

Also Read: President Ruto Appoints Makau Mutua As Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021