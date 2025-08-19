Connect with us

News

President Ruto Holds Phone call Conversation With Marco Rubio [Details]

By

Published

IMG 20250128 000729 1738040993

President William Ruto has held a telephone conversation with the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ruto said they discussed a range of issues, including the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

“I have had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, Marco Rubio, on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.

“We concurred on the imperative and support for a resolution at the UN Security Council that establishes a UN support office for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, to aid efforts to stabilise and secure Haiti,” said Ruto.

The President also revealed that they discussed the security situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We also discussed the EAC–SADC intervention in Eastern DRC, reaffirming our shared commitment to regional peace and sustainable security. At the bilateral level, we underscored the importance of strengthening Kenya–U.S. relations and agreed to deepen cooperation for the long-term benefit of our people and nations,” Ruto added.

The telephone conversation comes days after President Ruto announced he will visit the United States next month.

Speaking at the 97th Kenya Music Festival State Concert in Nyeri, Ruto revealed details of his upcoming visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President disclosed that during the visit, he will meet with officials representing the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards, with an aim to establish world-class music studios in Kenya.

Also Read: President Ruto Establishes Task Force to Fight Corruption

