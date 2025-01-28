President Ruto Holds Talks With Macron Over DRC Crisis

President William Ruto has held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron over the escalating crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement via his social media, Ruto said Macron expressed support for regional efforts to mitigate the crisis in DRC.

Macron also committed to support Kenya’s interventions in other peace initiatives in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan.

“I have spoken to President Emmanuel Macron of France on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. He has expressed support for the regional efforts to deal with the challenge.

“President Macron also committed his country’s support for the interventions being carried out, and for Kenya’s participation in other peace initiatives in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan,” Ruto stated.

This comes after M-23 rebels said they had taken control of the eastern DRC capital, Goma, as well as the Goma office of the state broadcaster RTNC.

According to media reports at least 17 people have been killed in the fighting and over 300 injured.

On Monday, Ruto called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and renewed efforts for peace in the conflict-stricken Eastern DRC.

The President expressed concern at the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region, exacerbated by ongoing military action.

“The escalating conflict and deteriorating situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are of grave concern to the People and Governments of East Africa. Noting the worsening humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by ongoing military actions, including the closure of airspace in Goma, I call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities,” said Ruto.

Further, he called for an extraordinary EAC summit within 48 hours to discuss the conflict and chart a way forward on the DRC crisis.

