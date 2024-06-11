President Ruto Holds Talks With Uhuru To Adress Retirement Benefits Saga

President William Ruto on Monday, June 11 morning held a conversation with former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the two discussed the recent concerns about the former president’s retirement benefits.

“This morning, President William Ruto had a conversation with his predecessor in office, the 4th President, President Uhuru Kenyatta, regarding concerns about facilitating the functioning of the retired President’s office,” read the statement in part.

The State House Spokesperson noted that President Ruto constituted a team led by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei to address the issues raised by the Spokesperson in the Office of the Fourth President.

“President Ruto has consequently constituted a team, led by the Head of Public Service, to immediately address all the issues raised, including the location of the retired President’s office and the attendant staff establishment,” Hussein added.

On Monday former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said Uhuru was not enjoying a fully furnished office as the office he acquired after retirement was through his own money.

“On the issue of the retired President enjoying a fully furnished and maintained office space of his choice, we all know the number of times Statehouse has made it clear that the only office available and are willing to maintain is the one in Nyari that was used by the late President Mwai Kibaki,” said Dena.

She also revealed that budgetary allocations to Uhuru’s office have been deliberately stiffened receiving only sh 28 million out of over sh 1 billion.

“In the year 2022/2023 parliament budget allocation to this office was 655 million shillings. To date the office can only confirm absorption of 28million spread across payment of allowance for local travel and domestic travel as well as facilitation of the 2 trip that has been honored so far. This is approximately 4.4% of the total budget. This is minus payment of salaries and medical insurance,” Kanze claimed.

Further she alleged that the government has declined to renew the contracts of two staff members working in the former President’s office.

“The office of the former President still awaits the confirmation and communication on why they blatantly refused to renew contracts of two professional staff members, Administrator George Kariuki and Director of Communication Kanze Dena Mararo,” Dena stated.

Also Read: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Appointed To Lead AU Election Observer Mission in South Africa