President Ruto Issues Directive To DCI Over Mukuru Killings

President William Ruto has asked security agencies to speed up the investigation into the mysterious killings in Nairobi.

Speaking at Kaptagat, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, during the 8th edition of the Kaptagat Forest Rehabilitation Programme, the President assured Kenyans that those behind the killings will be held to account, saying no stone will be left unturned.

Ruto said police were under firm instructions to expedite investigations into the killings and bring those responsible to book.

The Head of State noted that it is the responsibility of security agencies to protect the lives of Kenyans and their property.

“Nine bodies have been retrieved from Kware dumpsite in Mukuru kwa Njenga, the majority being bodies of women and girls,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto said he was ready to form a broad-based government to accelerate efforts to unite the country.

He said the new government will focus on the fight against corruption and create more job opportunities.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to unite and work together for the sake of peace and development.

“This is time for us to unite and work together for prosperity. Transformation of Kenya can’t be delayed,” President Ruto said.

He urged Kenyans to jealously guard peace in the country, noting that without it development would be elusive.

President Ruto told the young people not to allow anyone to incite them to engage in acts of lawlessness because of politics.

“There is no justification for any Kenyan to lose life or property. Kenya is a democratic country that operates under the rule of law,” said President Ruto.

He added: “We have a great nation, Kenya, and we must protect it by all means.”

President Ruto’s comes a day after detectives announced they had launched an investigation into the matter. The bodies were discovered in an abandoned quarry that had been turned into a rubbish dump in Mukuru.

