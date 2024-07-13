Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Issues Directive To DCI Over Mukuru Killings

By

Published

GSYhCtqWAAAfTdv

President William Ruto has asked security agencies to speed up the investigation into the mysterious killings in Nairobi.

Speaking at Kaptagat, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, during the 8th edition of the Kaptagat Forest Rehabilitation Programme, the President assured Kenyans that those behind the killings will be held to account, saying no stone will be left unturned.

Ruto said police were under firm instructions to expedite investigations into the killings and bring those responsible to book.

The Head of State noted that it is the responsibility of security agencies to protect the lives of Kenyans and their property.

“Nine bodies have been retrieved from Kware dumpsite in Mukuru kwa  Njenga, the majority being bodies of women and girls,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto said he was ready to form a broad-based government to accelerate efforts to unite the country.

He said the new government will focus on the fight against corruption and create more job opportunities.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to unite and work together for the sake of peace and development.

“This is time for us to unite and work together for prosperity. Transformation of Kenya can’t be delayed,” President Ruto said.

He urged Kenyans to jealously guard peace in the country, noting that without it development would be elusive.

President Ruto told the young people not to allow anyone to incite them to engage in acts of lawlessness because of politics.

“There is no justification for any Kenyan to lose life or property. Kenya is a democratic country that operates under the rule of law,” said President Ruto.

He added: “We have a great nation, Kenya, and we must protect it by all means.”

President Ruto’s comes a day after detectives announced they had launched an investigation into the matter. The bodies were discovered in an abandoned quarry that had been turned into a rubbish dump in Mukuru.

Also Read: DCI Issues Update After 6 Bodies Were Discovered In a Quarry In Nairobi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020